Xcel Energy presents check to area nonprofits

Xcel Energy presented three checks today totaling more than $600,000 to three area nonprofits.

Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy and David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy of New Mexico and Texas presented a check for over $533,000 to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon. The check is the largest United Way contribution the company has ever made in Amarillo and Canyon.

Xcel Energy also presented a check for $65,000 to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

100 Club Executive Director Dirk Swope said the funds will be distributed to area volunteer fire departments that assisted with recent wildfires that destroyed homes and nearly half a million acres of land in the Texas Panhandle.

A check for $10,000 was also presented to the American Red Cross Texas Panhandle Chapter for their aid in wildfire and disaster relief across the region.

