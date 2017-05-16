Small plane crashes near Dumas

Xcel Energy presented three checks today totaling more than $600,000 to three area nonprofits.
The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle will hold its annual meeting on Thursday for their Battle of the Badges BBQ.
The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health is reporting two cases of mumps in Randall County.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help locating items that were reported stolen.
A pilot was shaken up after the small airplane he was inside crashed in a field near Dumas Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
