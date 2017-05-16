Small plane crashes near Dumas

A pilot was shaken up after the small airplane he was inside crashed in a field near Dumas Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, identified as an AT802 in the report, took substantial damage after it went down near noon. It crashed about 4 miles outside the small town.

The pilot, who was not identified, only reported minor injuries.

The FAA did not list a potential cause for the crash.

