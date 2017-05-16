Crime of the Week: Suspect tries to steal from ATM

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 16th
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 16th
The City of Paducah says a major water leak is affecting the water supply for the city and has placed a restriction of water usage and a boil water notice in effect immediately.
The City of Paducah says a major water leak is affecting the water supply for the city and has placed a restriction of water usage and a boil water notice in effect immediately.
Amarillo ISD is not increasing its tax rate this year, but you could still be paying more money to the school district.
Amarillo ISD is not increasing its tax rate this year, but you could still be paying more money to the school district.
The Texas County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a phone call from an unknown person posting as an employee of the Texas County Sheriff's Department.
The Texas County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a phone call from an unknown person posting as an employee of the Texas County Sheriff's Department.
The Amarillo Police Department is seeking more information about the death of a man found Sunday in an alley.
The Amarillo Police Department is seeking more information about the death of a man found Sunday in an alley.