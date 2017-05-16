Crime of the Week: Suspect tries to steal from ATM

Moore County Crime Stoppers said the incident happened at the Happy State Bank in Sunray around 4 a.m. Saturday morning / Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers

Moore County authorities are looking for the person who unsuccessfully tried to take money from an ATM over the weekend.

Moore County Crime Stoppers said the incident happened at the Happy State Bank in Sunray around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect was not able to take any funds from the machine but did cause extensive damage during the attempt.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-934-9520.

