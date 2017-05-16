Paducah residents under water boil notice

The City of Paducah says a major water leak is affecting the water supply for the city and has placed a restriction of water usage and a boil water notice in effect immediately.
Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.
When the water boil is lifted officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption.
For more information contact the City of Paducah at (806) 492-3713 or after hours at (806) 492-3131
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 16th
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 16th
The City of Paducah says a major water leak is affecting the water supply for the city and has placed a restriction of water usage and a boil water notice in effect immediately.
The City of Paducah says a major water leak is affecting the water supply for the city and has placed a restriction of water usage and a boil water notice in effect immediately.
Amarillo ISD is not increasing its tax rate this year, but you could still be paying more money to the school district.
Amarillo ISD is not increasing its tax rate this year, but you could still be paying more money to the school district.
The Texas County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a phone call from an unknown person posting as an employee of the Texas County Sheriff's Department.
The Texas County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a phone call from an unknown person posting as an employee of the Texas County Sheriff's Department.
The Amarillo Police Department is seeking more information about the death of a man found Sunday in an alley.
The Amarillo Police Department is seeking more information about the death of a man found Sunday in an alley.