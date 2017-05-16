Paducah residents under water boil notice

The City of Paducah says a major water leak is affecting the water supply for the city and has placed a restriction of water usage and a boil water notice in effect immediately.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

When the water boil is lifted officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption.

For more information contact the City of Paducah at (806) 492-3713 or after hours at (806) 492-3131

