Tuesday's Weather: Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 16th

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It’s another mild morning, skies have dried out overnight and skies will be partly sunny to start off the day.

Skies will remain partly cloudy through the day with breezy winds. Gusts up to 30-40 mph will be possible off to the west.

Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon/evening. Off to the east some storms may be strong to severe with the main threats including strong winds and large hail.

An isolated tornado or two will also be possible in the eastern panhandle. Storms will end early with temps in the 50s overnight.

We’ll be dry on Wednesday into Thursday before showers return late in the day Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves in. This will drip temps in the 60s and 70s to end the work week and start the weekend.

We’ll be dry through the weekend with temps in the 70s.

Get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Tracker App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.