One dead after one-vehicle crash Monday evening

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
DEAF SMITH, TX (KFDA) -

One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash this evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the crash on Ranch to Market 1057 in Deaf Smith County around 6:05 p.m. 

DPS officials say 21-year-old Jose Rivera of Hereford was driving a 1998 Mercury Granada north on RM-1057 when he veered off to the east side of the roadway. His car then went into a barrow ditch where he collided into a tree.

He was pronounced dead one the scene, and officials say distracted driving is suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash. 

