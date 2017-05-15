Texas County Sheriff's Department alerting residents of scam

The Texas County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a phone call from an unknown person posting as an employee of the Texas County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say the caller claims to be soliciting donations on behalf of the sheriff's department saying they will not end the phone call until you make a donation.

The reported call came from the number (817) 203-7087.

The Texas County Sheriff's Department will never solicit donations or payments over the phone.

Sheriff Matt Boley offers the following tips to prevent falling victim to a scam: