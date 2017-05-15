Texas County Sheriff's Department alerting residents of scam - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Texas County Sheriff's Department alerting residents of scam

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Texas County Sheriff's Department SOURCE: Texas County Sheriff's Department
TEXAS COUNTY, OK (KFDA) -

The Texas County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a phone call from an unknown person posting as an employee of the Texas County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say the caller claims to be soliciting donations on behalf of the sheriff's department saying they will not end the phone call until you make a donation.

The reported call came from the number (817) 203-7087.

The Texas County Sheriff's Department will never solicit donations or payments over the phone.

Sheriff Matt Boley offers the following tips to prevent falling victim to a scam: 

  • Be suspicious of anyone calling and demanding or soliciting immediate payment, especially by gift cards or wire transfers.
  • Ask the caller's identity and independently contact the agency. Do not call the number that appears on your caller ID.
  • You can learn information about the phone number that called you by using Google and reading what others have posted about that specific number.
  • Do not disclose any personal information to unsolicited callers by phone or email.
  • Do not wire money or provide bank account numbers or financial transaction card numbers (credit, debit, Green Dot, or any other prepaid card) to anyone you don't know.
  • Law enforcement and government agencies will not demand or solicit payment over the phone by any of these methods.
  • If it is too good to be true, it probably isn't. 
Powered by Frankly