Xcel Energy celebrates move to new downtown Amarillo location

The Texas County Sheriff's Department is alerting the public of a scam involving a phone call from an unknown person posting as an employee of the Texas County Sheriff's Department.
Xcel Energy is now moving about 300 employees into the company's newest downtown Amarillo location.
A recent USDA grant is helping the city of Clarendon bring city hall into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Bees were the reason for a recent call to WT police, and one officer is now using the incident to teach a lesson
The APD says they are aware of a report involving a male trying to get into an occupied car near 6th and S. Polk last Friday evening.
