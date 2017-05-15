Clarendon City Hall prepares for ADA upgrades

A recent USDA grant is helping the city of Clarendon bring city hall into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The cities ADA project will be done in phases over the next three years and will bring needed upgrades to the historic building, which was not built for residents or workers with disabilities.

"The first part of the process will certainly be to bring accessibility to the building's ramping doors so our customers will be able to access city hall," City Administrator David Dockery said.

Currently there is a wheelchair ramp at city hall, but Dockery says it is too steep.

In addition to a newer ramp, officials will also replace hand rails along with some of the building's exterior steps.

An operated push button will be added to the doors at the main entrance as well.

Once the first phase is complete, the city will move on to bringing the interior of the building up to date with ADA requirements.

"The overall project is going to have a very wide ranging positive impact on all residents," Dockery said.

The USDA grant will also help the city with its water infrastructure project.

"The fact that we will not have the expense and maintenance of an antiquated infrastructure system will be helpful," Dockery explained. "New water meters will helps us be accountable for the water that we purchase as well."

Dockery says the $4 million water infrastructure project and the city hall renovations are significant projects for the city of Clarendon.

