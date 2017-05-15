Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in storage area break-in

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help locating items that were reported stolen.

A family in Randall County reported a break-in at their storage area near the intersection of Beacon and Chapman.

Officials say two riding mowers, three Baja Warrior mini bikes and other items were stolen. The suspects also attempted to take a trailer, but lost it in a ditch.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information on the suspects or the stolen items, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online here.

If your tip leads to the location of the stolen items or the suspects, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

