Police investigate homicide, ask for public help

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking more information about the death of a man found Sunday in an alley.

The victim has been identified as Albert Phillip Pacheco, Jr., 51. Pacheco was found in the west alley inside the 800 block of Roosevelt around 5:30 p.m.

Police said he was unconscious and not breathing when he was found. Medical personnel later determined he was dead.

An autopsy performed early Monday helped officers determine that Pacheco was killed and began the homicide investigation. No further information was released.

APD is asking anyone with information on Pacheco's death to contact Special Crimes at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

