New electronic music therapy program aims to help at-risk youth in the area

Family Support Services of Amarillo has partnered with Today's Future Sound to create a new electronic music therapy program aimed at helping at-risk youth in the area.

The program uses electronic music as a form of therapy to inspire youth to create positive change in their lives.

Family Support Services staff has trained to bring a mobile music production and DJ'ing center to at-risk schools, community centers and events in the area.

"We hope that through this program students will become inspired to create art that helps them express themselves in a productive way," Halei Story, Assistant Director of Education at Family Support Services, said. "We know that when students are given opportunities to express their feelings in the ways that connect with them the most, they get more out of the programs."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.