Viral post prompts about kidnapping APD to speak out

The APD says they are aware of a report involving a male trying to get into an occupied car near 6th and S. Polk last Friday evening.

The detective is attempting to contact the person involved to get more information to attempt to identify the man that was involved. At this point, they have no similar or recent reports like this.

Two personal safety points they ask residents to remember: As in this case, be aware of your surroundings-know if anyone who should not be is approaching you as you get into your vehicle. And, getting into your car, locking the door, and driving away can be the best way to protect yourself. If anyone saw this event, please call Sgt. Bribiesca at the APD Detective Division, 378-4258.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.