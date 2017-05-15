Officials investigating Lake Meredith incident where mother owl pulled from nest

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials tell us they are in the beginning stages of investigating an incident involving boaters disturbing a mother owl and her nest. A video is circulating of a group of people climbing a tree to disrupt the owl at Lake Meredith.

Officials are just now receiving leads, though they have not yet interviewed anyone.

This type of disturbance is a state and federal offense for whoever is found to have done it. It is unknown at this time if the mother owl survived the incident, after treading water.

