Clovis man sentenced for drug-trafficking charges

A Clovis man was sentenced to 24 years in prison today after a jury found him guilty on multiple drug-trafficking charges.

Bernardo Baca, 42, was found guilty of trafficking controlled substances, distribution or marijuana, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Each felony count was enhanced by four years due to his two prior felony convictions.

The charges stem for a 2016 incident in which Baca tried to smuggle drugs to his incarcerated girlfriend. Baca left a package of methamphetamine and marijuana behind a dumpster in an alley on Mitchell Street. They were originally placed in a walkway between the jail annex and the main building.

An informant led police to the drugs and Baca was later arrested.

He is currently serving time for multiple convictions in 2016, and his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is already serving.

