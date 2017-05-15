Clovis man found guilty on drug-trafficking charges, faces more jail time

A Clovis man faces up to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on multiple drug-trafficking charges.

A sentencing date for Bernardo Baca, 42, is set for later this week.

Baca was found guilty of trafficking controlled substances, distribution or marijuana, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

The charges stem for a 2016 incident in which Baca tried to smuggle drugs to his incarcerated girlfriend. Baca left a package of methamphetamine and marijuana behind a dumpster in an alley on Mitchell Street. They were originally placed in a walkway between the jail annex and the main building.

An informant led police to the drugs and Baca was later arrested.

Baca faces an enhanced sentence due to prior convictions. He is currently serving time for multiple convictions in 2016.

