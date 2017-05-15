1 shot outside Amarillo home, police still investigating

Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that happened ioutside an Amarillo home Sunday evening.

The Amarillo Police Department says a 32-year-old male was shot in the leg shortly after he and his wife arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of NE 10th Ave. He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was outside unloading items from his car when he heard gunshots and a car sped off. Officers later found bullet strikes on the home as well.

There is no suspect description of the car available. Anyone with information is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

