Mislabeling causes recall of popular frozen food items

The APD says they are aware of a report involving a male trying to get into an occupied car near 6th and S. Polk last Friday evening.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials tell us they are in the beginning stages of investigating an incident involving boaters disturbing a mother owl and her nest.
An allergy risk is the reason behind a recall surrounding Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings manufactured by Fry Foods.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 15
Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that happened ioutside an Amarillo home Sunday evening.
