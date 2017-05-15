Mislabeling causes recall of popular frozen food items

An allergy risk is the reason behind a recall surrounding Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings manufactured by Fry Foods.

Lamb Weston, the company issuing the recall says Fry Foods mistakenly packaged the products wrong, mislabeling them. They may contain an undeclared milk allergen and for those with allergies to milk, it could be severe if consumed.

The 14 oz. frozen packages are sold in grocery stores around the United States. These items were not served in Red Robin Restaurants.

Consumers who have purchased Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings from a grocery retailer are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.