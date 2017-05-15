Police Officer Memorial service

Law enforcement officers around the Texas Panhandle will gather this week to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Law enforcement officers around the Texas Panhandle will gather this week to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
In honor of National Salvation Army Week, our local Salvation Army is having a "Lunch With The Homeless Day."
In honor of National Salvation Army Week, our local Salvation Army is having a "Lunch With The Homeless Day."
The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
One girl is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on US-287 in Donley County.
One girl is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on US-287 in Donley County.