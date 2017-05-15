Police Officer Memorial service

Law enforcement officers around the Texas Panhandle will gather this week to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



As a part of National Police Week, officers are having a memorial wreath laying ceremony at the Field of Honor located on the east side of the Llano East Cemetery.You're invited to join officers for the ceremony on Monday, May 15th at 5:30 pm where they will present the colors and perform a bagpipe rendition of Taps. Entry to the area is on the east side of S. Arthur Street, north of SE 34th Avenue.

In 2016, 144 officers died in the line of duty in the United States. At this time in 2017, 43 officers have died in the line of duty.

In the event of inclement weather, the memorial service will take place at Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 SE 34th Avenue.

