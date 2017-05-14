In honor of National Salvation Army Week, our local Salvation Army is having a "Lunch With The Homeless Day."

It's all a part of their effort to break down the barriers of any misconceptions of homeless people in a safe environment. You can participate in the lunch on Thursday, May 18th from 11:30 am to 1 pm at 400 S. Harrison St. in Amarillo. It's five dollars for your meal as well as theirs.

For more about the activities The Salvation Army is putting on this week, call (806)373-6631.

