Alzheimer's family benefit at AirU

The rivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes are jumping to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.



You're invited to join them for a Family Benefit Night tomorrow, May 15th from 4 pm to 8 pm at AirU. The AirU team will be donating fifty percent of jumper fees towards Amarillo Alzheimer's Association. It costs 10 dollars per jumper for two hours.

If you're unable to attend, but would like to donate to the cause, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.