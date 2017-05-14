Area lane closures - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Area lane closures

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
As we begin another work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.

Various lanes will be closed throughout the week along the downtown interchange for vegetation management. Drivers traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard, the right lane will be closed at Port Lane for bridge repairs. The westbound on-ramp at Ross Street is closed for at least one more week as bridge and ramp work continues.

Traffic on Loop 335 from Washington Street to Georgia Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic for installation of a new metal beam guard fence. Drivers in the area should be on the lookout for flaggers throughout the day.

Several lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Soncy Road to Pullman Road for patching. Drivers can also expect various lane closures at Western Street and I-27 southbound for patching as well.

