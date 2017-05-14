1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Donley County

One girl is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on US-287 in Donley County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was called to the crash around 6:00 pm on Saturday. DPS Troopers said Katherine Monroe, 43, of Hedley, was driving a vehicle eastbound on US-287 about one mile west of Hedley. Erika Roberts, 34, of Amarillo, was driving another car directly behind Monroe. When Monroe slowed down to turn left at the crossover, DPS Troopers said Roberts failed to control her speed and rear-ended Monroe’s vehicle.

The back seat passenger in Monroe’s vehicle, identified as 12-year-old Allison Monroe, of Hedley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Katherine Monroe and the 10-year-old female front seat passenger, of Anson, Texas, were air-lifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roberts’ vehicle caught fire after the crash. She was able to escape uninjured. All occupants involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

DPS Troopers said the road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

