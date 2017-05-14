Car show benefits Camp Agape

Camp Agape hosted a car show today to raise money for their summer camps.

Camp Agape activities are designed to provide opportunities for special needs campers. Folks gathered at the Valleyview Church of the Nazarene today to vote for their favorite car and participate in silent auctions. All proceeds from the event benefited Camp Agape.

If you missed today's car show, you can always donate to their cause online at campagapeamarillo.com.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.