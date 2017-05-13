Save on LED light bulbs

Xcel energy has announced discounts on LED light bulbs through partnerships with area retailers.

The program hopes to encourage residents to choose the energy efficient bulbs in order to lower their energy bills and save money over time. The program offers savings of up to three dollars per bulb at participating Walmart, Sam's Club, Lowes, Home Depot and and Ace Hardware stores.

For a list of participating locations, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.