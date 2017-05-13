UPDATE: Hemphill County officials release name of girl struck by train

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the young girl struck by a BNSF train.

They tell us 13-year-old ReAnna Wilson was crossing the tracks about quarter mile south of Purcell Avenue crossing gate on what would be Elliott Street. Wilson was walking east into town, and as she approached the tracks she stopped for a northbound train and waited for it to pass. Hemphill County officials said when the northbound train passed, she stepped onto the tracks and was struck by a southbound train.

Investigators believe Wilson was distracted by her cell phone and earbuds, which prevented her from hearing the approaching train. It is also believed she stepped onto the tracks and stopped, looked down at her phone and then was struck by the approaching train.

According to BNSF officials, the train was traveling 55 miles per hour. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of Peace Larry Dunnam.

Initial Report:

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Canadian.

Hemphill County officials tell us a young girl was crossing the tracks south of Purcell Avenue when she was struck by a train just after 5 pm. They say one line of the railroad track is shut down. The incident is still under investigation.

