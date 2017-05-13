BREAKING: 1 dead in train vs. pedestrian crash

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Canadian.
Hemphill County officials tell us a young girl was crossing the tracks south of Purcell Avenue when she was struck by a train just after 5 pm. They say one line of the railroad track is shut down. The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as new information is made available.
