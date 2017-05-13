Family receives keys to 108th Habitat Home

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity held their 108th house blessing this morning. Chris Escobar and his family received the keys to their first, self-owned home.
One person is dead after being hit by a train in Canadian.
The City of Amarillo staff will find out Saturday if they need to start looking for a replacement for one of the highest positions in the city.
A shortage of skilled laborers is having a negative impact across the country and here in Amarillo.
The Soncy road underpass at I-40 will close this weekend as crews complete demolition of the westbound bridge.
