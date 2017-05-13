Family receives keys to 108th Habitat Home

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity held their 108th house blessing this morning.



Chris Escobar and his family received the keys to their first, self-owned home. Escobar completed more than 700 volunteer hours and attended thirty educational classes focusing on financial stewardship, maintenance skills and the responsibilities of owning a home. He is a single father with four children, and he said Habitat for Humanity gave him the opportunity to be a good role model for his children.

"It makes me feel good, inside and out, so I can show my kids being a leader and know where to go from there in life, as far as giving to others before receiving," said Escobar.

Director of Family Services Sarah Curtis said she's proud of the family for all of their hard work.

"It is amazing to look back on when they first signed up on the program and hadn't started any of their hours or anything, and to see all they've accomplished," said Curtis.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity partner families are chosen by a Family Selection Committee. To learn more about their Habitat Homes, call (806)383-3456.

