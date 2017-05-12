"13 Reasons Why" prompts suicide worries

A popular Netflix series is receiving mixed reviews from parents.

"13 Reasons Why" tells the story of a teenage girl who commits suicide. In the series, the high school student reveals the reason behind taking her life through thirteen tapes she sends to friends, explaining who is responsible for her death. The show also contains graphic rape scenes as well as a suicide scene.

Schools across the nation are now sending out warning letters to parents about the potential risks of allowing their children to watch the series. Local schools are also encouraging parents to educate themselves. River Road ISD Middle School Principal Penny Rosson said kids may have trouble understanding what's happening in the show.

"Unfortunately, kids at this age don't know how to process that information that they're giving and sometimes to them it kind of glorifies suicide," said Rosson. She continued saying, "I really do think that it's too graphic and the language is inappropriate for a middle school student. What I do encourage is parents to watch the video and then talk to their child about things that are contained in that video."

River Road ISD School Counselor Kara Gorman said bullying influences suicide and that parents have to intervene outside the classroom.

"We can do bullying prevention all day long at school. We can have lessons on it, we can do scenarios on it, we can do anything, but parents have to talk to their kids, they have to know what they're doing," said Gorman.

She also said the internet has made it easier to bullying online.

"Anybody that doesn't have an idea to do it, can get an idea to do it. They can research it, and look at it and have full access to it all the time."

If you have ever had suicidal thoughts, Gorman said you should tell someone who can help you. You're also encouraged to call the national suicide hotline at 1(800)273-8255.

