Lemur found in Canyon city limits, officials urge caution with exotic pets

Amarillo animal officials are caring for an exotic animal, after it was found roaming the streets of Canyon.

Yesterday, a Canyon resident called animal control, claiming a raccoon was on their front porch. But when officials arrived, they found this little guy....a lemur.

He was then brought to Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare for health evaluation. We spoke with Director Richard Havens who tells us the lemur was not in the best shape, due to poor care.

Officials were able to locate the owner of the lemur, who indicated they no longer have an interest in the animal because the amount of veterinary care that is needed.

There's no denying they're cute. But Havens tells us these animals do not make good pets, especially if you're not supposed to have one.

Per city ordinance, it is unlawful to keep, harbor, or maintain a wild animal within the city limits, unless you are a zoo, non-profit, government entity or traveling show in the city no longer than 15 days, but certain licenses allow a person to keep one as a pet.

The animals are high maintenance. And Havens says it is not appropriate to keep them in any other habitat than what they are meant, such as large areas with trees.

The lemur is at the shelter, being treated for its health issues. And Havens tells us the USDA licensed facility will take custody of the animal tonight.

