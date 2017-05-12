Lemur found in Canyon city limits, officials urge caution with exotic pets

Amarillo animal officials are caring for an exotic animal, after it was found roaming the streets of Canyon.
A Marine veteran is raising awareness for all veterans and the daily problems they face.
A Clovis man has been sentenced to 21 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and other charges.
A Portales man has been sentenced to 12 and one-half years in prison for second degree murder and second degree kidnapping.
A traffic stop in the McLean area led to a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon.
