Disabled Marine brings optimism to Amarillo VA

A Marine veteran is raising awareness for all veterans and the daily problems they face.

Larry Hinkle has walked over 2,000 miles for one reason: to bring awareness and attention to our nation's veterans and first responders.

Hinkle started his journey ,The Hump last April, but this year he decided to do something different. Instead of walking 30 miles a day, Hinkle cut back down to only walking 10 miles a day.

The cut-back allowed him to spend more time with local veterans.

"I am pretty pumped up. This is what it is about to me, too get face to face personal interactions and again letting veterans know what they mean to us," Hinkle said.

Hinkle spent his day handing out gift cards to first responders and buying lunches for local veterans and VA staff members.

Last year, he was able to feed over 1,000 people throughout his journey.

His goal for today was to provide meals to 50 people.

Every person who received a free meal had big smiles on their faces and appreciated the kind gesture, which is exactly what Hinkle was striving for.

"It never gets old just to see that initial look of surprised of 'Wow your buying my meal!' I get Goosebumps talking about it," Hinkle expressed.

Although his journey has created lifetime bonds, Hinkle says one of the hardest part for him is visiting state nursing homes.

"Believe it or not, many veterans are in homes by themselves with no family or anyone, and going in there and seeing the love that the staff members gives our veterans means a lot," Hinkle said. "I'm glad they are in good hands when I leave, but it hurts going on to your next city and they aren't there."

Hinkle's next stop will be in Lubbock followed by Midland.

