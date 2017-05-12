Traffic stop leads to high speed chase

A traffic stop in the McLean area led to a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

DPS Troopers say they stopped a vehicle suspected of a theft in Shamrock. They say the vehicle refused to stop, leading DPS Troopers, Gray County Deputies and Wheeler County Deputies on a high speed chase with speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Officials say the vehicle traveled into Wheeler County from I-40 and went North on County Line Road. Spike strips were deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop on FM 2473 near Magic City when the front tire blew out.

The suspect was booked into Wheeler County Jail on misdemeanor and felony offenses.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.