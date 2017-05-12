Wheeler County Sheriff's Office warning residents of check scam

A Portales man has been sentenced to 12 and one-half years in prison for second degree murder and second degree kidnapping.
A traffic stop in the McLean area led to a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon.
The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a fake check scam going around the area.
Thanks to your help, Moore County officials have located a wanted fugitive.
The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is partnering up with local letter carriers Saturday.
