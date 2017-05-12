Wheeler County Sheriff's Office warning residents of check scam

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a fake check scam going around the area.

Officials say the checks have been sent to two individuals in Wheeler County within the last month. Both individuals were selling things online and a person contacted them to buy their items.

Officials say the buyer sent actual checks with legitimate businesses listed. The checks were written for more than the item was being sold for. The buyer wanted the seller to cash the check and keep what was owed to them and send the remainder of the money back by using money gram.

Officials are asking residents to be careful when selling or buying online.

If you have a concern of a possible scam, call the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at (806) 826-5537.

