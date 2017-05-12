Wanted fugitive in custody - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Wanted fugitive in custody

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Thanks to your help, Moore County officials have located a wanted fugitive.

Juan Pedro Lopez, 32, was wanted for aggravated robbery. 

If you have any information on any wanted fugitives, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here

