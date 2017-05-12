Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico partners with Clovis Post Office

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico is partnering up with local letter carriers Saturday.

The food drive is recognized and held nationwide to benefit food banks and food pantries.

To participate in this food drive, place a donation of non-perishable food in a grocery sack and place it next to your mailbox for pickup.

Volunteers are welcome from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Clovis Post Office located at 1224 West 21 Street.

