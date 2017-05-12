Amarillo ISD hosts meeting to discuss North Heights area

Amarillo ISD will host a community meeting Saturday to discuss plans for better serving students in the North Heights area.

The meeting will address topics such as expanding existing school buildings, creating a new school and exploring changes to the Carver magnet program.

The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Amarillo United Citizens Forum.

If you can't make it to this meeting, Amarillo ISD will host another one Tuesday, May 16 at 3:15 p.m. at Carver Elementary Academy.

