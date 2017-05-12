Illegal smuggling operation leads APD on chase

On May 12th at 2:13 AM, APD officers attempted to stop a 2010 Toyota Minivan for traffic violations at IH-40 and South Grand.
Weekend Weather Outlook
The father of a hit-and-run victim has not lost hope that the person who took his daughter's life will be found.
Bail bonds could be eliminated in Texas if a pending bill is approved by the state legislature.
Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.
