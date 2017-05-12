I-40 & Soncy underpass closed this weekend as crews complete demolition of bridge

The Soncy road underpass at I-40 will close this weekend as crews complete demolition of the westbound bridge.

The road will be closed from 9:00 a.m. Friday morning through Sunday.

Traffic exiting Westbound I-40 at Soncy, and Southbound traffic at Loop 3-35 will be detoured to Helium Road.

Traffic exiting eastbound I-40 at Soncy Road and Northbound traffic on Loop 3-35 will be detoured to Coulter Street.

