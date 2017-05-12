Weekend warm up with temps in the 70s, sunny skies and calm winds

Weekend Weather Outlook

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Its starting off to be a chilly morning, but it is going to turn into a beautiful spring day with temps in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with light winds and low temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

The high pressure system over the area will stick around through the weekend, keeping us dry through Sunday night.

Winds will be breezy Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will warm into the 80s on Saturday and upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above normal into next week with the chance for showers and storms returning Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, with another round likely towards the end of next week.

