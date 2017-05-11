Amarillo man fighting criminal record after convoluted child support case

Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.
Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.
Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.
The city of Portales is working to beautify and restore long time fixtures in its downtown district in an effort to not only attract visitors but also provide more local jobs.
Texas bill that's been accused of discrimination is receiving support from some local adoption agencies.
The father of a hit-and-run victim has not lost hope that the person who took his daughter's life will be found.