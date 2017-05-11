Coach Gary Gaines diagnosed with Alzheimer's, teams up with Alzh - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Coach Gary Gaines diagnosed with Alzheimer's, teams up with Alzheimer's Association

Coach Gary Gaines / (Source: KWES) Coach Gary Gaines / (Source: KWES)
Coach Gary Gaines / (Source: KFDA) Coach Gary Gaines / (Source: KFDA)
Source: Amarillo Alzheimer's Association Source: Amarillo Alzheimer's Association
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA/RNN) -

Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.

Gaines, 68, was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

The former football coach has been credited with putting Texas high school football on the map with his memorable run to the 1989 5A State Championship with the Odessa Permian Panthers. 

Following his diagnosis, Gaines and his family want to help increase awareness and funding to help find a cure for the devastating disease.

They have teamed up with the Amarillo Alzheimer's Association to help with the upcoming Blondes vs. Brunettes Flag Football Game, which aims to raise $70,000.

Gaines will be in attendance as an honorary coach, presenting the game ball and calling plays during the friendly competition. 

The Alzheimer's Association plans to invite his former coaches, players and area football teams to attend the game to support Gaines and all those affected by the disease.

The flag football game is June 10 at Bushland Falcon Stadium located at 99 FM 2381 in Bushland. Gates open at 5 p.m. and kick-off is at 6 p.m.

MORE: Blondes, Brunettes and YOU

Tickets to the game are $25 and include entrance to the Victory After Party immediately following the game at the Piehl Barn in Bushland. The party will include live music and free adult beverages.

To purchase a ticket or donate to the cause, click here

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Coach Gary Gaines diagnosed with Alzheimer's, teams up with Alzheimer's Association

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:33 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:33:31 GMT

    Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.

    Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.

  • Bail bondsmen concerned about proposed state bill

    Bail bondsmen concerned about proposed state bill

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:35:15 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Bail bonds could be eliminated in Texas if a pending bill is approved by the state legislature. Senate Bill 1338 aims to eliminate cash bail bonds for low-level, non-violent offenders who may not be able to afford them. The idea is to get those people out of jail quickly if they are not considered dangerous to the public. But some local bail bondsmen say this would be an expensive and inefficient change to the state's court system. The bill would require judges to file an automate...

    Bail bonds could be eliminated in Texas if a pending bill is approved by the state legislature. Senate Bill 1338 aims to eliminate cash bail bonds for low-level, non-violent offenders who may not be able to afford them. The idea is to get those people out of jail quickly if they are not considered dangerous to the public. But some local bail bondsmen say this would be an expensive and inefficient change to the state's court system. The bill would require judges to file an automate...

  • Amarillo man fighting criminal record after convoluted child support case

    Amarillo man fighting criminal record after convoluted child support case

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:40:47 GMT

    Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.

    Joe Chavez had his civil debt forgiven after a child support case but his criminal record remains.

    •   
Powered by Frankly