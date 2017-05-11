Father of hit-and-run victim speaks out about case

The father of a hit-and-run victim has not lost hope that the person who took his daughter's life will be found.

It's been nearly one year since Jana Rae Pittman was found after being hit by the vehicle. Although the APD has a couple of clues to go off of, the case is still unsolved.

Originally from Nederland, Jana was in Amarillo visiting a friend in June of 2016, when she decided to walk to the Cefco on Bell early that morning. On her way back, she was struck by a vehicle, and left at I-40's access road and Alice.

She later died at the hospital. Still...no suspects have been named.

"We believe the suspect vehicle is going to be a red, possibly ford truck 2004-2008 model. We've had some experts from around the country call and say that this is most likely what this vehicle is going to be," said APD Officer Jeb Hilton.

"She was a mother of 1. Had an 8 year old son. She found a puppy on the street, she would be the type to pick them up to take care of them. And always felt like she had a project, she was always looking out for others," said Jana's father Lester Pittman.

Officers released some photos of the head light assembly found at the scene from the suspect's vehicle, but it is unknown if the driver was even a resident of Amarillo or just driving through.

"We have gotten calls, we've gotten calls from all over the country and nothing that we have been able to look into at this point has panned out," said Hilton.

Funds for the reward leading to an arrest have reached about $10,000. Jana's father says money means nothing when all they want is closure.

"I'm not trying to start any trouble with the Police Department in Amarillo or the due process. The main thing I want to do is just raise awareness to make sure that it's still at the forefront, you know. That we don't let it become a cold case and that I haven't given up on finding the person that did this or getting them brought to justice. That's the main thing I want to do is try to get some closure on the whole thing."

If you have absolutely any information on this case, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 374-4400.

