Dumas police looking for subjects for questioning

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Moore County Sheriff's Office SOURCE: Moore County Sheriff's Office
DUMAS, TX (KFDA) -

The Dumas Police Department is looking for two subjects wanted for questioning.

Police say Lucia Amarillas and Gabriel Armenta are wanted for questioning only and do not have active warrants.

If you have any information on where to find them, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here

You can also call the Dumas Police Department at (806) 935-3998.

