Dumas police looking for subjects for questioning

The Dumas Police Department is looking for two subjects wanted for questioning.

Police say Lucia Amarillas and Gabriel Armenta are wanted for questioning only and do not have active warrants.

If you have any information on where to find them, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.

You can also call the Dumas Police Department at (806) 935-3998.

