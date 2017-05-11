Amarillo Police still searching for missing woman

Amarillo Police Department is still looking for Nicole Moore who is missing and could be in danger.

Nicole "Nikki" Moore was last seen around the first of December.

Investigators believe she was heading west on I-40 towards New Mexico, but only made it so far as Adrian, Texas.

Detectives along with other agencies including: FBI, ATF, Texas Rangers, Texas DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Oldham County Sheriff's Office, Potter County Sheriff's Office, Deaf Smith County Sheriff's Office, Quay County Sheriff's Office, New Mexico and the New Mexico State Police have searched the area on foot, vehicle and aircraft.

Search warrants have been served in attempts to find Nicole Moore, but she has still not been found. She is a mother to a 13-year-old son.

The Special Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information on this case to call 378-9468.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.