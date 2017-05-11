Amarillo Police still searching for missing woman

The father of a hit-and-run victim has not lost hope that the person who took his daughter's life will be found.
The Dumas Police Department is looking for two subjects wanted for questioning.
Amarillo Police Department is still looking for Nicole Moore who is missing and could be in danger.
Xcel Energy is notifying Dumas customers of a short, planned outage that will occur Friday night at midnight to allow for the safe repair of equipment at a key substation.
The Stratford Police Department is warning residents of counterfeit money circulating around the town.
