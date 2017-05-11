Xcel Energy plans short outage for Friday - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
DUMAS, TX (KFDA) -

Xcel Energy is notifying Dumas customers of a short, planned outage that will occur Friday night at midnight to allow for the safe repair of equipment at a key substation.

The Dumas 19 Street Substation steps down the voltage of the city's main transmission feed and sends power at a lower voltage to other substations across the city. 

Operations personnel have identified equipment in the station that could fail and cause a long-duration outage if repairs are not made. In order to make the repairs safely, they need to de-energize the system, which will interrupt power service to the city at 12:00 a.m. 

Xcel Energy officials say this should take no more than 30 minutes to accomplish, and the line will be immediately re-energized.

