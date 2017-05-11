Stratford police warning residents of counterfeit money - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Stratford police warning residents of counterfeit money

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
STRATFORD, TX (KFDA) -

The Stratford Police Department is warning residents of counterfeit money circulating around the town.

Police say individuals are attempting to pass the counterfeit money.

If you come into contact with these fake bills, police ask that you contact them immediately at (806) 366-3051.

