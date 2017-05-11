Three Amarillo men arrested after drug bust

Three Amarillo men are now behind bars after a drug bust at the Willow Glen Apartment Complex in west Amarillo.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, Randall County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a search warrant.

Deputies say they found approximately 200 doses of LSD inside the apartment, as well as cocaine, hashish and a large amount of marijuana.

21-year-old Zakkari Randall Stashi and 22-year-old Kolton Dwayne Fleming were arrested and charged with possession, manufacture and sale of controlled substance.

21-year-old Jacob Daniel Mendoza was arrested after police say he was trying to leave the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.