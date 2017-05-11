Three Amarillo men arrested after drug bust

Xcel Energy is notifying Dumas customers of a short, planned outage that will occur Friday night at midnight to allow for the safe repair of equipment at a key substation.
The Stratford Police Department is warning residents of counterfeit money circulating around the town.
Three Amarillo men are now behind bars after a drug bust at the Willow Glen Apartment Complex in west Amarillo.
Tickets are now on sale for the Great Ranch Rebuild fundraiser.
Moore County officials are asking for your help finding this week's fugitive.
