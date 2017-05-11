Tickets on sale for Great Ranch Rebuild fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for the Great Ranch Rebuild fundraiser.

The fundraiser will benefit those in the Panhandle whose homes and ranches were damaged in the recent wildfires.

The event will be held Saturday, May 20 at the Piehl Barn in Bushland from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each, which includes a beef tenderloin dinner.

You can purchase tickets online here.

