Tickets on sale for Great Ranch Rebuild fundraiser - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tickets on sale for Great Ranch Rebuild fundraiser

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: The Great Ranch Rebuild SOURCE: The Great Ranch Rebuild

Tickets are now on sale for the Great Ranch Rebuild fundraiser.

The fundraiser will benefit those in the Panhandle whose homes and ranches were damaged in the recent wildfires.

The event will be held Saturday, May 20 at the Piehl Barn in Bushland from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. 

Tickets are $100 each, which includes a beef tenderloin dinner.

You can purchase tickets online here

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly