The Great Ranch Rebuild to benefit wildfire relief

Tickets are available for this weekend's Great Ranch Rebuild fundraiser to benefit wildfire relief.

The fundraiser will benefit those in the Panhandle whose homes and ranches were damaged in the recent wildfires.

The event will be held Saturday, May 20 at the Piehl Barn in Bushland from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. 

Tickets are $100 each, which includes a beef tenderloin dinner.

You can purchase tickets online here

