Moore County officials looking for fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are asking for your help finding this week's fugitive.

Jerry Rodriguez is wanted for violating condition of probation. 

If you have any information on where to find him, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 935-8477 or submit a tip online here

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000. 

